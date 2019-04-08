PM, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional security situation

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua were also present on the occasion.

US CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth F. McKenzie also held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today and discussed matters pertaining to maritime security.

The Naval Chief apprised the US commander about the steps taken by Pakistan Navy to curb maritime terrorism and piracy.

General McKenzie assured to provide every possible cooperation for regional peace and stability.