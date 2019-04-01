PM welcomes Qatar’s interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Qatar Investment Authority has expressed keen interest in investing in housing, energy, tourism and Airport management sectors of Pakistan.

This was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a delegation of QIA headed by Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani in Islamabad Monday.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani is head of Qatar Investment Department and Head of Qatar Regional Investment Fund at Qatar Investment Authority.

The Qatari delegation included heads of various organisations in housing, toursim, real estate and energy sectors.

The Prime Minister welcomed Authority’s interest in making investments in various sectors of economy. He highlighted various business opportunities in tourism, housing and other sectors.

The Prime Minister also highlighted various steps and policy reforms taken by the government to facilitate investors and the business communities.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif were also present during the meeting.

Talking to Qatari delegation in Islamabad today Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar said tourism, energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan offer huge investment potential and Qatar could benefit from investing in these areas.

The Minister said the government is committed to ensure investor friendly environment for both local and foreign investors and in this regard is undertaking measures.

He said the government is also focusing on developing tourism sector whereby new tourist spots are being discovered and developed.

Khusro Bakhtyar said Qatar could invest in Gwadar industrial zone adding that Gwadar will emerge as the leading port for enhancing regional trade.

The Minister further said that Qatar could also invest in various road infrastructure projects in Pakistan adding that some projects under CPEC will be encouraged on BOT basis.

The delegation of Qatar Investment Authority also called on Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood in Islamabad today.

Later talking to the state media, Abdul Razaq Dawood said the talks with Qatari delegation focussed on investment opportunties in power, infrastructure, tourism and agriculture. He said an action plan will be formulated after identification of areas by Qatar for investment.

The Adviser on Commerce was confident that investment from Qatar will start pouring in Pakistan in the next few months.

Responding to a question, Abdul Razaq Dawood said the ministry of petroleum will also discuss with Qatar the import of additional LNG on long-term basis. —NNI