PML-N demands immediate NA session over hike in PoL prices

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) questioned, who sought an NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that the prime minister has no right to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any one as he would himself be seeking an NRO, adding that the PML-N was not seeking any deal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N leader said that a meeting headed by Leader of Opposition and party president Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government to immediately summon session of National Assembly to brief the House on issues pertaining to increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The government has paralyzed the Lower House of the Parliament, Abbasi said and added the country’s prime minister was violating constitution. “Opposition should review measures taken by PM Imran Khan,” he added.

Abbasi said, “The PML-N’s stance regarding military courts was the same as that of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that the law of military courts was for limited period and if the government wants extension in military courts, its should brief the opposition.

“If it wants to, the government can change the NFC awards,” he added. —NNI