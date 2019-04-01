Home / Editors Pick / PML-N demands immediate NA session over hike in PoL prices

PML-N demands immediate NA session over hike in PoL prices

Untitled-1.jpg

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that the prime minister has no right to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any one as he would himself be seeking an NRO, adding that the PML-N was not seeking any deal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.