PM’s statement in Iran taken out of context: PMO

A statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement given in Iran regarding use of Pakistani soil has been largely taken out of context.

It said Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking about non-state actors using Pakistani soil under foreign influence to carry out activities in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan.

In this context, the case in point is Kulbushn Jadev or alike and local facilitators.

In the same manner, Pakistan is attacked using soil of Iran and Afghanistan.

The same was clearly stated by the Prime Minister during his visit to Iran while referring to latest incident in Balochistan.

That is why; the Prime Minister is making all out efforts for peace across whole region.

The Prime Minister’s statement being linked to any other context is an effort to misinterpret the expression which doesn’t serve Pakistan in any way.