PM’s stopover in Mashhad en route to Tehran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived at Mashhad for a brief stop-over en route to Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran at the invitation of Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran after assuming his office, a PM Office statement said.

Governor General Khorasan e Razavi province Ali Reza Razm Hussaini received the prime minister on his arrival at Shaheed Hashminejad airport of Mashhad.

Ambassdor of Pakistan to Iran Riffat Masood, officials of Pakistan embassy in Tehran and Pakistan Consulate, Mashhad were also present at the airport.

The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, SAPM on National Health Services Dr Zafarullah Mirza and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber. —APP