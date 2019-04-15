Pogba auctions World Cup-winning boots for charity

PARIS: The football boots with which Paul Pogba effectively won the World Cup for France last year are to go under the hammer in Paris later this month, Christie’s said Monday.

The auction house estimate they could go for up to 50,000 euros ($56,500).

The Manchester United midfielder, who scored France’s third goal in the 4-2 victory over Croatia, has donated them to a French charity which helps high school students from tough areas.

Pogba, who grew up on a deprived estate in the Paris suburbs, has also given the France shirt he wore during the team’s victory over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter final, in which he also scored.

France eventually lost to Portugal in extra-time in the final.

Two of Pogba’s Juventus rigs will also auctioned at the sale on April 29.

“This organisation does great work for young people in difficulty,” the star said. “Coming from where I do, I know how difficult it can be to succeed.”—AFP