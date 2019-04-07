Police personnel among two killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A police personnel and a pedestrian have been killed and two others have been injured in a firing incident at Defence Phase 6 in Karachi on Saturday night.

The deceased police personnel has been identified as Khalid and the pedestrian as Ramzan. The injured passerby has been identified as Saeed.

The police personnel was posted at Darakhshan police stations and was returning after performing his duty.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton the suspects locked the car and fled the scene.

Police has conducted search operations in Landhi and Sharafi Goth areas of Karachi.