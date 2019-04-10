President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon commander Turkish Air Force

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan Kucukakayuz, in a special investiture ceremony which was held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Later, General Hasan Kucukakayuz also called on the president.

Talking to the visiting commander during the call on, the president felicitated him and said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed an unparalleled fraternal relationship embedded in a shared cultural and religious heritage.

He said bilateral ties between the two countries had now transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years.

The president said both Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other in adversities. He also appreciated Turkish support during recent tensions with India.

He highlighted mutual defence collaboration, marked by frequent high-level exchanges between the two sides had increased several folds.

He emphasized on exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral defence relations. He also expressed gratitude for the participation of Turkish Air Force “Solo Turk” F-16 team in the Pakistan Day Air Display on March 23.

The president stressed there was a vast potential for investment in Pakistan especially in energy, infrastructure and food processing sectors.

He noted Turkish investments in Pakistan had considerably grown. However, the existing potential in bilateral trade needs to be further enhanced, he added.

The president highlighted Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework which was proposed during prime minister’s visit to Turkey, would pave the way for enhanced economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.—APP