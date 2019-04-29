Home / Sports / Football / PSG coach Tuchel hits out at Neymar after fan attack

PSG coach Tuchel hits out at Neymar after fan attack

jlj1.jpg

A 28-year-old delivery driver from Nantes had been filming the PSG players and making less than flattering comments about them when a simmering Neymar grabbed the hand that held the mobile phone and shoved it towards the fan's face.