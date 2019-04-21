PTI looses match as its titanic sinks in own tsunami: Sirajul Haq

LOWER DIR: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PTI team had lost the match and its titanic had sunk in its own tsunami.

Addressing the JI Arkan (members) at Lower Dir, he said that even those who brought the PTI into power, were in a fix and did not know how to get out of the present situation.

The JI chief however said that as long as the masses were not allowed the right to choose their true representatives and leaders were thrust on the people through artificial means, no positive change was possible.

He said that the 1973 constitution was not a hurdle in development but it had not been implemented in its true spirit. He said that hoping for improvement by inducting the failed and incompetent persons was sheer self deception.

He said that the wheel of development was moving in the opposite direction while the direction of the government was still unclear. Those who had been making tall claims and talking of “Tabdeeli”, had accepted defeat within eight months, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the Prime Minister was still making tall claims while the plunderers who had amassed billions through unlawful means were laughing at the helplessness of the government.

The JI chief said there was already a flood of price hike before the holy month of Ramazan and warned that if the government did not make sincere efforts to control prices, the rise of prices during the holy moth would wash away each and every thing.

He called for immediate withdrawal of the raise in the prices of gas, POL and electricity so that the prices of essential items could also come down. He said that the new taxes of Rs. Six billion would crush the general public and added that the government was levying direct taxes on the people instead of apprehending the mega tax thieves.

Sirajul Haq said the recent heavy rains had washed away crops over lakhs of acres and broken the farmers; back but the government had not announced any relief for the growers till now. —NNI