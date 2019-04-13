Puppet govt overloaded public with tsunami of inflation: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

GHOTKI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed that the current federal government has saddled the public under tsunami of inflation.

He further said that government wanted to snatch all rights of masses, adding that the people of Ghotki have rejected PM Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal said PM Imran should visit Sindh as many times as he wants but he should not betray people. PM did not announce any package for Ghotki, he added. He continued that the people of Sindh have rejected the alliance of PTI and GDA.

While pointing at MQM, Bilawal Bhutto said people of Karachi are asking what they have done for us, adding that KMC is still in the hands of MQM. He further advised MQM to work with PPP.

Bilawal said they wanted to increase the powers of local bodies. —NNI