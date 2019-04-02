Qureshi, Pompeo discuss Afghan peace process, Pakistan’s facilitation

In a telephonic conversation this evening, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the US Foreign Secretary about the measures taken by Pakistan for reducing tension in the region, including release of captive Indian pilot Abhinandan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States carry special significance for peace and stability in the region. He said the US role for de-escalation in the region is laudable.

He said the United States should play its role for resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also apprised Mike Pompeo on the steps taken by Pakistan under National Action Plan.

The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation on Afghan peace process.

They also discussed facilitation being extended by Pakistan for Afghan peace process.

The two sides also agreed on the progress made so far in the Afghanistan peace process in view of the expected visit of US envoy on Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said intra-Afghan dialogue is an important component of this reconciliatory process.

The Foreign Minister emphasized on promotion of contacts between leadership of Pakistan and the United States.