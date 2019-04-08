Qureshi speaks to Javed Zarif as Pakistan sends relief goods to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed grief on the loss of lives during floods in Iran and said Pakistan would extend all possible help to the affectees.

Qureshi, while speaking to his Iranian counterpart Javed Zarif, said Pakistan was ready to help Iran in relief activities. He informed that two C-130 jets were leaving for Iran with relief goods.

The jets carrying necessary goods and edibles needed to the flood affectees.

Javed Zarif thanked Pakistan for extending a helping hand in this need of the hour.

The flood disaster, arising from exceptionally heavy rainfall since March 19, has left aid agencies struggling to cope and seen 86,000 people moved to emergency shelters in Iran. At least 70 people lost their lives in the floods.

According to Reuters, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington was ready to help via the Red Cross and Red Crescent, but blamed the country for “mismanagement in urban planning and in emergency preparedness”.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said flooding might affect about 400,000 people in Khuzestan out of more than 4.7 million residents of the province.

Heavy showers are also expected in the northeastern provinces, including the city of Mashhad.—NNI