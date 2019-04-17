Rain related incidents claim 39 lives in Punjab, Balochistan, KP

According to National Disaster Management Authority, eighty houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

More widespread dust-thunderstorm and rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad received 57 millimeters, Rawalpindi twenty-four, Lahore forty-three, Gujranwala forty, Peshawar 16 millimeter rains during the last twenty-four hours.