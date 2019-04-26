Revenue of NHA increased by Rs 10 bln over last eight months, Senate informed

The Senate was informed today that the revenue of National Highway Authority increased by ten billion rupees over the last eight months.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the house that work is underway on geographic information system mapping to ensure better management of highways and motorways.

He said the revenue collected from the toll plazas is being spent on the maintenance and repair of the highways.

The Minister for Communications said a national road safety policy has been framed to ensure safety of commuters on the roads.

Speaking in the house, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said countrywide network of more than 1500 basic management units’ is providing free TB diagnosis and treatment services.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said recruitment in public sector departments will be made on merit.

The house has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at three pm.

Earlier, the Senate resumed its session at Parliament House in Islamabad today with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.