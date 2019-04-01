Sajal thinks Ahad Raza is different

Web Desk: Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is currently in Canada. He gave a performance of a lifetime in and as William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

His co-star has become his fan for his performance.

She took the Internet and praised Mir’s performance as Hamlet. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Ahad, I have to admit that there’s nobody like you. Playing Hamlet is an accomplishment. The language, the emotion, the impact of the character was so well portrayed.”

“Out of all the performances of any actor I’ve ever witnessed, your hamlet was easily one of the BEST. Please bring the show to Pakistan so that everyone can see the finest actor we have,” she continued.