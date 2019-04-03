Sanam Saeed opens up about Asma Aziz’s dancing video

Web Desk: Last week, dancing video of Asma Aziz was doing rounds on social media. Referring to this, Sanam Saeed has something to say.

She tweeted in the defense of Asma Aziz, after people blamed her and justified her husband’s torture and ill-treatment.

She wrote, “It’s like saying if a prostitute was raped it’s her fault anyway. When will some of you really understand the meaning of consent? An old leaked video of Asma Aziz dancing does not justify her being tortured for refusing to dance when she doesn’t feel like it. Have mercy!”