Sarwar urges UN settle Kashmir issue

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged the United Nations (UN) to resolve Kashmir issue in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic support to the Kashmiries in the Indian Held Kashmir,” he said during a meeting with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

Governor Sarwar is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, says a press release issued here on Sunday.

Maleeha Lodhi briefed the governor on the recent developments in the UN regarding Indian aggression across the LOC.

She also shared the details of her meetings and dialogue with the UN representatives and the other diplomats on the issue.

The governor said unprovoked shelling on the civilian population by the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) was a cowardly act of terrorism, urging the UN and other international institutions to take notice of the act.

Governor said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating war hysteria to win public emotions for success in the upcoming general elections in India, adding that Pakistan would not let Modi play havoc with the regional peace.

He said India was the biggest threat to peace in the South Asia while Pakistan continued its efforts for peace and resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue, adding that our desire for peace should not be deemed a weakness.

“Pakistan has the will and capacity to defend our soil if challenged by India”, Sarwar said, adding that the country’s defence is in strong hands.

Sarwar said India stood isolated before the world community as its brutalities in Kashmir had been exposed and entire world admired Pakistan’s stance on the regional peace and stability.

He said durable peace in the region was only possible through the resolution of Kashmir dispute, adding that the whole nation stood by the armed forces.