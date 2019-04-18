SC accept NAB’s plea for hearing against LHC decision granting bail to Shahbaz Sharif, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday accepted for hearing the National Accountability Bureau’s plea challenging a Lahore High Court decision to grant bail to Shahbaz Sharif and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

A three-member bench led by Justice Azmat Saeed heard the appeal, submitted by NAB counsel Naeem Bukhari.

The court issued notices to Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad and adjourned the hearing till second of the next month. NNI