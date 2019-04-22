SC directs govt to devise mechanism for mobile phone taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed government on Monday to devise a mechanism such that no certificate should be required for non tax payers.

According to details, the apex court heard a case pertaining to mobile card taxes. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that it is a common assumption that everyone is liable to taxes so government should find a solution.

Attorney General on the occasion expressed that consumer has to pay advance tax on mobile cards and those who are not liable to pay taxes can claim refund of this tax.

Justic Ejaz ul Ahsan remarked that the State should be responsible for people’s suffering. The state should refund to all victims not to those only who claim this, he added.Government must not fetch money from public in this way, he said.

The top Judge during the hearing questioned how many people can claim the refund money. Is government looking towards masses to point out whether they should pay taxes or not, he added.

Mobile phone tax case has been adjourned till Wednesday.—NNI