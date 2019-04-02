School forced blind student to stand in sun for not paying fees

Web Desk: It is a heartbreaking incident in which two primary school students in Kerala, India, one who was visually challenged were forced to stand in the scorching sun for hours.

His fault was that they hadn’t paid their school fee. However, the state child rights commission registered a case on Saturday against the school management.

After standing on the sun for hours, one of the students collapsed and he had to be hospitalized.

The children who are in the second standard hadn’t paid the last installment of the fee and the management refused them permission to sit in the examination, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said in a release.

The commission said it took the cognizance of the case on the basis of media reports and a report has also been sought from the school. The education department of the state has also been pulled up by the commission.

Recently, a 12-year-old student was killed by other students in Dehradun boarding school and the school authorities didn’t even informed the parents of the children and tried to get away by hastily burying the student’s body inside school premises.