Seven Indian troops killed in retaliatory firing by Pakistani forces along LoC

Seven Indian troops have been killed and nineteen others injured in exchange of fire with Pakistan Army along the Line of Control.
The Indian soldiers were killed in retaliation of the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers at Rakhchakri and Rawalakot sectors along the Line of Control yesterday.
Pakistan Army responded to the Indian aggression befittingly, causing heavy damage on the Indian side.
Indian forces have increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control during the last couple of days.