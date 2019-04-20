Seven trapped under rubble as a building collapses in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Seven people were buried under the rubble while four others sustained injuries as a building collapsed in the area of Bhati Gate in Lahore on Saturday afternoon.

According to the rescue sources, the four including two minors had been pulled out of the debris alive, adding, the narrow streets had made it difficult to use heavy machinery to rescue victims, a private news channel reported.

They further mentioned that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, adding, the rescue operation would be continued till the recovery of last person trapped under the debris. —APP