LAHORE: Wrist spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series against England after tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for, at least, four weeks.

The series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from 5 to 19 May. The Pakistan Cricket Board will now set-up Shadab’s appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

Details about Shadab’s replacement will be announced in due course.