Sharifs become ill in jail but go abroad when released: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said whenever Sharif family members went to jail, they immediately got ill, but when they came out of prison they went to London.

In a statement he said ordinary prisoners believed if they were opposition leaders, they would not have been in jail. Commenting on the United Kingdom’s visit of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he said ordinary prisoners were not permitted to go from one barrack to another, but Shehbaz Sharif was enjoying a trip to London.

He said now the nation and law were waiting for the return of opposition leader and praying that he did not fall ill in London.

It seemed the pain of Nawaz Sharif had ended as soon as he came out of the jail, he said adding it was actually the pain of power deprivation.

Fawad said when “addicts of corruption” were out of power, they felt pain in all the parts of their body.

He said Sharifs were doing politics in Pakistan, but their children and businesses were abroad.—APP