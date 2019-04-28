Shehbaz Sharif is on self-imposed exile from country: Dr Awan

SAMBRIAL: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is on self-imposed exile from the country.

Addressing a rally in Sambrial on Sunday, she said that the people have given Prime Minister Imran Khan mandate to punish the looters of the national exchequer.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PTI’s politics is based on provision of relief to the masses, adding that PM Imran Khan is fully aware of people’s sufferings and he is striving hard to bring more investment to the country to mitigate sufferings of the common man.

The special assistant said that the PTI government is focusing on long-term project for sustainable development instead of going of showy projects as was done by the previous rulers.

Dr Awan said opposition was pursuing an agenda of defending personal interest and they are using the parliament for this purpose. She said the government will not show any leniency to those, who have mercilessly looted the wealth of this country. She, however, said that any constructive criticism from the opposition will be welcomed.

The Special Assistant said the politics of dealings have inflicted an irreparable loss to Pakistan.

“By protecting the corruption, former rulers have weakened the country,” she said and added the country was ruled by a group who used politics for business.

She went on to say that one has left the country while the second brother is making efforts to go abroad.—INP