Sindh govt has no control over police: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said the provincial government has no control over police.

While referring to the killing of a toddler in police’s alleged firing, the minister talking to the newsmen said, the provincial government cannot remove any cop from the post in such negligence.

Ghani regretted that other provinces are enjoying control over police but not the Sindh. “The government even cannot change a Station Head Officer (SHO)”, he revealed and added that work underway to bring reforms in the police department.

Criticising the courts, the PPP leader said the Sindh police is out of control due to court’s decision. “Accountability of the police is need of the hour.”

A 19-month-old boy, Ahsan, lost his life after being hit by a bullet in his chest reportedly fired from a police.

According to his father Kashif, he was traveling in a rickshaw along with his child when he saw police personnel firing on the University Road.

At the same moment, Kashif said, he saw blood on the clothes of his son and he rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced his child’s death. —NNI