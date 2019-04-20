Sindh is making Naya Pakistan: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stated that ‘Naya Pakistan’ is being established in Sindh.

“We are taking revolutionary steps in the health sector,” PPP wants to serve its people.

Addressing a ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the government of trying to strip off the province of its resources. ‘All conspiracies against the 18th amendment will fail.’

Moreover, Bilwal criticized the government for being rudderless and called out on its ineptitude. He accused the government of instating PPP’s former ministers and advisors. PM Khan is just shuffling the ministers.

‘Instead of changing the system, PTI government should change itself,’ he added.

Now that the government has decided to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Why did it take so long to take the decision in the first place. —NNI