Social harmony, national integration depends upon speedy, fair justice: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that speedy and fair justice would ensure social harmony and national integration.

He said that provision of speedy justice will not only ensure socio-economic indicators of the country but it will also improve the image of Pakistan at regional and international level.

He mentioned that provision of justice is the basic need of each and every state and the societies which do not provide justice become extinct from face of the Earth. He expressed these views while talking to Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz who called on him at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Speaker said that provision of speedy and cost free justice is the responsibility of every state and incumbent government is striving hard for provision of the justice to common people in the country.

He said that it is an era of information revolution and the use of latest internet based gadget should be used by the office of Federal Ombudsman to create national awareness and consciousness regarding the functions of Ombudsman.

He also stressed upon the need to take speedy action on complaints so that speedy justice be ensured. He also mentioned that seminars, programs, and public meeting be arranged for the general awareness of the common people in the country.

He appreciated the role of Federal Ombudsman in providing justice to masses and making the user friendly mobile apps for registration of complaints. He stressed the need for using electronics, press and internet based media to create awareness among masses.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the Speaker’s concern for the welfare and provision of justice to the common people. He mentioned the goal of his organization it to provide justice for all.

He said that cost free and easy justice will eliminate the crime rate in the country and will ensure the well being of the common people. He also presented the Annual Report 2018 on Federal Ombudsman working and achieving of the goals and objectives of this institution. —NNI