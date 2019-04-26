Startup Weekend Comes Back to Karachi

KARACHI: Aspiring entrepreneurs in the city will have an opportunity to learn how to build a startup from scratch this weekend at The Nest I/O.

Techstars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where aspiring entrepreneurs gather under one roof to experience the highs, lows, fun, and pressure that make up life at a startup founder, as they learn to create a real company, and engage with mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help them in the achievement of their goals.

The 3-day event will kick off this evening (Friday, April 26) at The Nest I/O with a Welcome note followed by a Keynote address from the Chief Guest Mark Rakestraw, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi followed by the first round of pitching, idea selection, and team formation. The mission of the event is to inspire, educate, and empower individuals, teams and communities during this 3-day frenzy.

“The best part about Startup Weekend is that participants themselves select the top ideas through an open voting process, and begin their 3-day journey full of excitement and the pressure of business development, prototyping, and market validation,” commented Jehan Ara, President P@SHA and Founder of The Nest I/O. “The weekend ends with final much more developed presentations in front of an esteemed panel of judges which is another opportunity for participants to learn and improvise through critical feedback and a chance to win startup glory, and perhaps end up by launching real businesses” added Jehan.

Techstars Startup Weekend events around the globe follow the same basic model:

Day 1: Pitch & Team-up

Day 2: Learn & Work

Day 3: Present & Celebrate

“Each time we host Startup Weekend, we ensure that every single participant has an opportunity to learn skills that will not only help them take part in the competition but also help them in future. We have identified a few basic workshops and sessions that teach participants key elements of starting up a business, networking, and pitching,” commented Jehan.

What makes Startup Weekend stand out is that people from diverse backgrounds come together to collaborate, all having one thing in common – a passion for entrepreneurship. This time, 7 students from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Khairpur, will especially be travelling to Karachi to attend Startup Weekend along with 8 students from Hyderabad Information & Software Houses Association (HISHA), in an effort to get a flavour of entrepreneurship and learn how other like-minded people think, innovate, and create.

The event will begin on April 26, 5 PM and go on till April 28, 9 PM at The Nest I/O.—Press Release