Sunny Leone breaks silence over hatred she receives

Web Desk: Sunny Leone is one of the actresses who stood by herself, no matter what. After entering in the Bollywood, she was judged and ridiculed but she was rock solid and today has emerged as a winner.

While interviewing with India Times, Sunny Leone was asked how accepted she feels in Bollywood now compared to when she started. She answered, “First of all, everything is amazing and exciting now. If you stick around for a long time at the same place, people feel she is not going anywhere, so it’s okay to accept her. I think I was in people’s face all the time through work, social media or different entertainment platforms, so that progression will naturally happen.”

Sunny once admitted that she is scared to be accepted in India. Asking what she thinks about staying here now, Sunny said,

“I think you are judged anywhere and everywhere, people will ridicule and say horrible things about you no matter what. For me in the beginning, I knew nothing about young India or how things work here; I only knew what my parents told me about India or what I experienced in America.”

She further went on saying, “The Indians in America are completely different than the Indians here, they live in a bubble there, they have tied themselves to backward India, while India has moved forward but they are still somewhere back so many years, because they are in such a foreign land, they are trying to hold on the ideologies or cultural values, their religion, they are trying to hold on whatever they can, so they don’t lose it. I had gone through so many hate mails, so much negativity from the Indian community there at a very young age. At that age you are getting so much hate, you don’t know what to do with it, so all I did was I digested and said I have got nothing to do with anything they are saying. Bollywood and Indian community was a very difficult process for me, their feelings were mean and hurtful, it was horrible, it’s in season one Karenjeet you guys can see it.”

When she mentioned about her biopic Karenjeet, we couldn’t help but ask if she was skeptical to do a biopic on her own-self, “My natural reaction on the idea for my biopic was NO because who wants to go down to that memory lane again, it’s not fun, and then I was said they will not make it mainly on what people will think which is the adult industry. The makers told me they wanted to know my family dynamics, what I or my parents went through and the closeness about my family, that became interesting for me, so I ended up saying yes.”

We asked Sunny if motherhood has changed her life and she says, “I think it’s the most amazing part of my life, it’s very fulfilling, Nisha is such an angel, so beautiful, just her entering and giving me a hug and kiss is the world’s best feeling, that itself makes my day, I just become naturally happy when I see her and my boys”.