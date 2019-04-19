Sushma Swaraj reveals truth about Balakot airstrike: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the Indian Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj has finally exposed the truth about Balakot airstrike under compulsions of ground reality.

Reacting to a statement of Sushma Swaraj in a tweet, DG ISPR said hopefully other false Indian claims of 2016 surgical strikes, denial of shooting down of two Indian Air Force jets by Pakistan Air Force and claim about downing of Pakistan Air Force F16 will also be exposed.

According to Times of India, the Minister, while addressing at an event in Ahmadabad admitted that no Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike.