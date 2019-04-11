Tajikistan Defence Minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Tajikistan Defence Minister General Sherali Mirzo also called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The Tajik Defence Minister expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.

The Army Chief said Tajikistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan will help improve peace and stability in the region.