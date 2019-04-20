Targets given to new economic team: Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said the new economic team has been given targets and responsibilities.

Talking to media after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ms Awan said new economic team was assigned targets during the meeting.

She said one of the top targets of the PM was to steer nation out of inflation. She informed that Omar Ayub had been given an additional portfolio of Petroleum Ministry.

Several ministries have been given different targets, she said.

To a question whether who will visit Asad Umar to persuade him, ‘We persuade those who are angry, and there is no such case in this situation,’ she responded.

She said the government intended to provide relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan. She called upon the opposition to play its role with responsibility. ‘If they misconstrue reconciliation for weakness then problems will spring up’, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, yesterday, had said that for the ‘first time’ ‘any prime minister’ had reshuffled the cabinet in public interest. Speaking to a private television, Awan said changes were always for good, and one should always embrace them happily.

‘Some decisions need to be taken in the wider interest of the nation and the public and the prime minister is ready to take any step for the welfare of people’, she said.

Ms Awan said any government member could be retained on a position only if they performed. She castigated that Punjab was thrown into bankruptcy in the past due to massive corruption. —NNI