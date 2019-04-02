Teefa in Trouble crossed the 50 crore mark

Web Desk: Since the release of Teefa in Touble, the film has not slowed. The shocking part is, the movie went on to become the biggest non-Eid release of the Pakistani cinema.

Teefa in Trouble is one of the Pakistani movies that has crossed the 50 Crore mark. The news was shared by movie actor Ali Zafar on his Instagram. He celebrated the success of Teefa along with his team.

He stated, “50 crores. 7 month in cinemas. One of the most beautifully manifested endeavors of my life.”

Teefa In Trouble is a Lollywood action-comedy movie that featured Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in leading roles. The movie released in July last year.