Terrorist kill 14 people in Ormara after offloading them from bus

ORMARA: At least 14 people were slaughtered near coastal highway located in Ormara,Gwadar District.

According to reports, a passenger bus en-route to Gwadar was stopped by unidentified terrorist.

Reports further added that all 14 people were offloaded from the bus and after checking their identity cards were shot dead.

So far, the whereabouts of the terrorist behind killings is unknown. Similarly, the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

The victims were shifted Ormara Hospital. Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

PM strongly condemns act of terror on Makran Highway

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the dastardly act of terror on the Makran Coastal Highway in which innocent people were targeted.

The Prime Minister has sought report into the incident. He has directed the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to identify and bring the perpetrators of the barbaric act to justice.

The Prime Minister also expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has also strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

In his condemnation message he said that terrorists are killing innocent people on the agenda of anti-state elements.

He said that it is a conspiracy to create hurdles in the development of Balochistan.

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that those involved in recent terror attacks in the country will be brought to justice.