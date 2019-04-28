The Latest: Houses collapse as floods rise in Mozambique

PEMBA, Mozambique: The United Nations says houses have begun to collapse in parts of northern Mozambique as serious flooding begins in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth.

The U.N. humanitarian agency cites a rescue team operating in a neighborhood in the region’s main city, Pemba, where waters in some places are waist-high.

The tweet by the agency says that “we are unfortunately expecting devastating floods.”

Cyclone Kenneth arrived on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

Mozambique’s government has urged many people to immediately seek higher ground. Rain is forecast over the next several days. Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk, many left exposed and hungry as waters rise.—AP