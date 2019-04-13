The way NAB operates is disgraceful to people: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday once again hit out at proceedings of the Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family, saying the way it operated was a disgrace to the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday he said, “NAB has been politicised and it has become clear that it’s a tool being used by the government trying to victimise us.”

The remarks came hours after members of his family were summoned by the corruption watchdog, and recommended to be put on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The PML-N leader said the anti-graft body was quick to issue notices to the Sharif family “but quivers to take action against the flagrant corruption perpetrated by the leaders sitting in the government”.

The government, he said, had not only ruined the economy but also broken the back of the public with the increase in utility prices

Both Hamza and Shehbaz are accused of corruption in different cases, including money laundering and misuse of authority. —INP