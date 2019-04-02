This is how Sania’s son loves Parineeti Chopra

Web Desk: Indian actor Parineeti Chopra has shared a lovely photograph on Instagram. The image featured Parineeti with Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

In the image, Izhaan is seen sitting on Parineeti’s lap and biting her hand. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote a caption, “I’m a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now, I’m allowing him to eat my hand.”

I’m a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I’m allowing him to eat my hand 💋💋 @MirzaSania Can I keep this child forever. pic.twitter.com/wOPqgQn4yi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 1, 2019

The five-month-old star kid has become the center of attraction and the media’s favorite. Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra have been best friends for a long time and they are spending time together in Dubai.

As soon as the Parineeti shared this picture, Sania quickly responded to her post, saying, “Awee.. you know he loves you and obviously finds you edible too.”