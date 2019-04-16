Three died in landslide

CHITRAL: At least three people including a woman were killed when a house came under a landslide in Danin area in the outskirts of the district during wee hours on Monday.

Local police said the incident occurred in populous Danin village where a mountain slides over a house, killing three people including a woman.

The rescue 1122 and local people retrieved the bodies from the rubble and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police further informed that at around 5:45 am a big portion of the mountain fell on the house of Salim Khan resulting in death of a 35-year-old Wasim Khan son of Salim Khan, 33-year-old Tanveer son of Qurban Khan and his 65-year-old mother.—APP