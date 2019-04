KARACHI: Three people were injured in an armed attack in Teen Hatti area of Karachi on Tuesday.

Unknown armed men opened fire in Teen Hatti area of Karachi, injuring three people Niaz, Amir and Sardar. The armed men fled to unknown destination after swift action.

The injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet. No case could be filed till filing this report.

-PPI