Three Pakistan Army soldiers have been martyred due to unprovoked firing by the Indian Army across the Line of Control at Rakhchikri Sector in Rawalkot.

Those martyred include Subedar Muhammad Riaz, Lance Hawaldar Azizullah and Sepoy Shahid Mansab.

According to ISPR, one soldier has also been injured due to the Indian firing.

It said Pakistani Army responded to Indian firing in a befitting manner and there are reports of casualties inflicted in Indian soldiers.