Time for India to speak truth about their losses on February 27: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that it is time that India should speak truth about false claims and actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan.

In a Tweet, the DG ISPR said truth always prevails. He said India needs introspection especially over atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said region needs peace, progress and prosperity.

The tweet of the DG ISPR came after a leading US journal rejected Indian claim of downing a Pakistani F-16 during a brief battle in February.

Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan. India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IOK. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity. https://t.co/5eCsQDSDYD — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Indian Air Force’s claim of hitting F-16 by their Mig-21 before having been shot down by PAF has been exposed. In a tweet on Friday, he said all four missile seeker heads were recovered intact from the wreckage. DG ISPR said Pakistan and its professional armed forces are staying humble by not drum beating. He said we have more truth on this to share. He also shared the picture of missile seeker heads in his tweet.