Today marks 54th birthday of legend pop singer Nazia Hassan

The 54th birth anniversary of Pop Legend Nazia Hassan is being observed today. The Nightingale of Pakistan is still remembered and loved due to her contribution to the pop music world.

Nazia Hassan died on August 13, 2000, after suffering from lung cancer. Her death was a heart-breaking moment for music lovers around the world.

The queen of pop music was born on 3rd April 1965 in Karachi. But she left this world at the age of 35 years.

She surfaced in the entertainment music industry as a child artist and became famous with her song ‘Ap Jesa Koe’. She sang this song at the age of 13 for Indian movie Qurbaani for which she won a film fare award for the best female playback singer.

She was the first Pakistani who won the prestigious accolade and along with her brother Zohaib went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide.

Her elegance, style, beauty, and voice glamorized the entertainment world. Some of her popular music albums are Disco Deewane, Star/Boom Boom, Hotline, Boom Boom, etc.

Nazia Hassan was a legend who will remain alive in the heart of the music-lovers.