Home / World / Too much spent on Mali security, not enough on food aid: UN official

Too much spent on Mali security, not enough on food aid: UN official

HH.jpg

Since January, the United Nations has received less than a 10th of the $296 million it had sought from member countries for Mali for 2019, said Ute Kollies, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Mali.