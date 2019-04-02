Top Military Commanders reiterate for bringing enduring peace in country

According to ISPR, the conference was held in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday) with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The Conference also expressed its resolve to support government and all stake holders in implementation of National Action Plan. It also reviewed geo-strategic environment and ongoing situation along Eastern Border.

The Forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure or aggression.

Addressing the conference Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, that, having achieved successes against terrorism, Pakistan is on positive trajectory of becoming a state where prerogative of use of weapons rests with the state alone and socio-economic development is taking preeminence.