Trade between Pakistan, Uzbekistan enhanced from $ 10mln to $ 90 mln annually

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Furkat A Sidikov says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan. Addressing a function in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said with the passage of time, these ties will be further strengthened.

The Uzbek Ambassador said trade between the two brotherly countries has been enhanced from ten million dollars to ninety million dollars annually.

Furkat A Sidikov said fourteen memoranda of understanding have been signed to cooperation in agriculture, architecture, cotton, industry, education and tourism sectors between the two countries. —NNI