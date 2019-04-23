Transfers, postings made in Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: Transfers and postings of five lieutenant generals had been made in Pakistan army, said Inter Services Public Services in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by military media wing, Lt. General Faiz Hameed has been posted as Adjutant-General at the General Headquarters, Lt. General Azhar Abbas as Director General Joint Staff, and Lt. General Nauman has been given the charge of Inspector General Communications and Information Technology.

Lt. General Sahir will continue his responsibilities as Vice Chief of General Staff, while Lt. General Adnan has been posted as Commander Bahawalpur Corps.