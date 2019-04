WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday he was fully prepared to close the southern US border unless Mexico takes action to stem the flow of migrants into the country.

“If they don’t, or if we don’t make a deal with Congress, the border’s going to be closed, 100 percent,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, doubling down on a threat he first made at the weekend.

Trump went on to say he was ready to “close large sections of the border, maybe not all of it.” —AFP