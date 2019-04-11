Turkey will always stand by Pakistan through thick, thin

The support was expressed by Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz whilst addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Air Force at Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur on Thursday.

General Hasan said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep rooted relations, spanning over decades.

Hailing the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, the Turkish commander said recently the force successfully thwarted aggression from the eastern border.

He said the PAF’s pursuit to enhance operational capabilities and achieve heights of glory has helped it establish its status as one of the modern air forces of the world.

He said the great sacrifices of Pakistani Nation and the professionalism displayed by its forces in eradicating terrorism and extremism are regarded very highly by the Turkish Nation.

Earlier, the Commander of Turkish Air Force gave away medals, trophies and the coveted Sword of Honor to the outstanding cadets.